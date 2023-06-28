Sky pundit gives HUGE fastest verdict on Verstappen and Hamilton

Dan McCarthy

Damon Hill has built his ultimate F1 drvier using the stats categories from the F123 video game, and concludes that Max Verstappen is currently the best individual driver.

Verstappen is currently leading the championship in 2023 after a dominant first eight races, with the Dutchman winning six of them.

He is looking incredibly strong for a third straight title in F1 as he sits 69 points clear of Sergio Perez in second.

At the Canadian Grand Prix last time out, Verstappen secured a lights-to-flag victory with multiple champions Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton second and third respectively.

It was described as one of the most iconic podiums of all time with a combined 11 titles between the three drivers.

Speaking on the F1 Nation podcast, Hill was challenged to build a champion using the four categories of pace, racecraft, experience, and awareness.

Verstappen is the man to beat right now

Regarding pace, the 1996 world champion told host Tom Clarkson: "I would say Verstappen. In just sheer one lappery. He’s got that Senna-esque kind of scary, on-the-edge speed. I know Lewis has that too but he’s a tiny bit more Prost-like. More neat and tidy. It’s the willingness Max has to go into the danger zone.

Hamilton did score on racecraft with Hill adding: “I think it’s Lewis. He works with his engineers very effectively."

Hill explained that Alonso has the most rounded level of experience as well as competing in the highest number of Grands Prix.

“You’ve got to say that Fernando’s got the greater experience," he continued. "Not only as he gone more races but he’s experienced the hard times with uncompetitive cars and I know that Lewis was at McLaren but he quickly went to a more competitive situation. The different scenarios and management makes him more complete.

"Fernando could run F1, he knows so much about the game."

Hill didn't pick one driver specifically for awareness but did mention Alonso, saying: "Fernando is able to think just beyond the sheer business of keeping the car on the track."

When asked to pick an overall winner, Hill stated: "Currently where we’re at, you’d put your money on Max."

