Ex-F1 world champion claims Aston Martin could PAY OFF driver to sign Leclerc

Damon Hill believes Aston Martin could pay off Fernando Alonso's contract to sign Charles Leclerc for the 2024 season.

Leclerc is having a tough season with Ferrari with just one podium to his name at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Things have got even worse in recent races after successively missing out on Q3 in Spain and Canada on pure pace.

Alonso, on the other hand, is enjoying a superb season with several podiums under his belt already, sitting third in the drivers' standings.

Charles Leclerc recovered a tough weekend in Canada to score good points in the race

There aren't any options

"What options are there [for Leclerc]? There aren’t any," Hill told Express Online. "I suppose he could look at Aston Martin but I think Fernando’s got a two-year contract with them anyway.

"I think he’d probably step aside if they paid him enough money, but I don’t think he wants to give up a competitive drive."

Leclerc is still contracted to Ferrari until the end of 2024 but the Scuderia's issues this season could test his patience.

Alonso is not showing any signs of wanting to leave Aston Martin, however, so any seat that does come up may have to be at the expense of Lance Stroll, the son of the team's owner Lawrence Stroll.

