F1 champ claims Hamilton has proved Mercedes boss WRONG

Shay Rogers

Monday 26 June 2023 08:57

Following a tough year and a half period, Mercedes finally seem to be back on track towards winning ways, after a new batch of upgrades has helped to propel them to the front of the F1 pack.

The current path the team are on has taken months to prepare, and was influenced heavily by star driver Lewis Hamilton, who pleaded as early as last season for the upgrades to arrive.

With contract talks in the works, the direction Mercedes takes could prove to be the difference between holding onto Hamilton for 2024 and beyond.

The Brit is very motivated by the opportunity to win a record eighth championship, and doing it at the team he has helped to build into a powerhouse would be special.

Hamilton "driving better" thanks to upgrades

Recent form would suggest that Mercedes are trending upwards, with Hamilton taking 45 points from his last three races - a feat only bettered by Max Verstappen.

Speaking to the Express, former F1 champion Damon Hill shared his thoughts about the direction of the Silver Arrows.

"He’s scored a point a bit this year because he’s got them to admit they’ve made a mistake. They’ve changed direction and they’re now heading in what seems to be the right direction and he’s driving better now as well.

"It could be that he could have a car that he can contend for the championship with next year."

If championship contention turns out to be a real possibility, then Mercedes have an ever better chance of retaining their superstar driver for 2024 and beyond.

This level of stability is exactly what could help the team deliver their ninth constructors title, and Hamilton his all important eighth championship honour.

