Brundle gives verdict on Perez's Red Bull future after Montreal struggles

Harry Smith

Wednesday 21 June 2023 16:58

Sky Sports commentator and pundit Martin Brundle has suggested that Red Bull will stick with Sergio Perez beyond the 2023 season, despite his recent struggles.

The Mexican driver's Canadian Grand Prix weekend was scuppered when he failed to advance from Q2, ending the session in P12 before grid penalties bumped him up the order slightly.

Perez started the season with two wins from the opening four races, but has failed to step on the top step of the podium since.

With eight rounds of the season already in the rearview mirror, Perez is trailing Verstappen by 69 points, meaning only an unprecedented collapse from the Dutchman would bring Checo back into contention.

Bundle: Red Bull will stick with Perez

Writing in his Sky Sports F1 column, Brundle explained: "Perez will need all his maturity and experience, along with team and family support, to turn his head around and start delivering his speed and potential.

"I suspect only Alonso and Hamilton would have the head to cope with Verstappen at this moment and I doubt Red Bull would want that volatility in their team.

"The team's perfect scenario would be Sergio to finish a close second to Max every race, and win when Max can't."

Sergio Perez couldn't make the cut for Q3 at the Canadian Grand Prix

Brundle then explained why Red Bull will stick with Sergio Perez moving forward.

"The trouble is that, as Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon found out, fine young drivers get buried alongside the Dutchman's speed.

"At the same time, Red Bull can't have Perez off form when Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin inevitably home in on them.

"That's why they'll support him all the way."

