Mercedes chief Wolff claims Hamilton is CATCHING Verstappen

Matthew Hobkinson

Monday 19 June 2023 17:57

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has revealed that Lewis Hamilton was "much closer" to Max Verstappen at the Canadian Grand than the team thought he would have been at the start of the season.

Hamilton made it successive podiums in Montreal as he followed up his second-place finish at the Spanish Grand Prix with a P3 performance in Canada.

Despite getting ahead of Fernando Alonso early on in the race, the Spaniard roared back in the Aston Martin and kept the seven-time world champion behind him until the chequered flag.

Hamilton ended up 14 seconds behind Verstappen in third, a time difference that Wolff believes is a clear sign of a step in the right direction for Mercedes.

Wolff: 'We are catching up to Verstappen'

Lewis Hamilton had to settle for third place in Montreal, 14 seconds behind Max Verstappen in first

“Today’s race was an encouraging one for the team," he said after the grand prix. "We knew that Canada was going to be one of the more difficult circuits for us, so to come away with a podium is a solid result.

"We were also not too far away from Max [Verstappen], much closer than we would have expected at the beginning of the season. The margin is still large, so we have lots more work to do.

"We are on a positive trajectory though and the update package clearly works well."

Wolff also revealed that he believed George Russell was unfortunate to make contact with the barriers during the race, a collision that would ultimately see the man from King's Lynn forced to retire the car.

"George was unlucky today," he added. "He hit a large kerb and tried to keep it cornering and ended up in the wall. He was pushing hard, and this car is still a little bit difficult at times. He ultimately retired with brake wear issues.”

