Lauren Sneath

Sunday 18 June 2023 18:27

Ralf Schumacher has issued an incisive verdict on Carlos Sainz’s comments during the qualifying session for the Canadian Grand Prix.

Sainz had a difficult session, and despite managing eighth place, he was pushed back to P11 on the grid for the race after an incident involving Pierre Gasly.

The Ferrari driver slowed down approaching the final corner of the track. Gasly was forced to go off track and could not run a flying lap, ending his qualifying session in P17.

Sainz was unimpressed with the choice of tyres he had to use. He later told Sky Sports: “One of the trickiest [sessions] by far of my career.

"Especially coming from the incident, coming with a crash and having to put slicks on a damp track and the rain in the visor, it was very very tricky but I pulled it off and [am] happy with that.

“It was very tight with the flag [in Q1]. The flag was about to fall and I got impeded seven times today and I'm not shouting on the radio in turn 13. Other drivers choose more to use the radio than others.

“Today I was getting impeded many many times and let’s see what they do because some incidents are under investigation, others not. It depends how much you shout on the radio, how much you complain, so let’s see.

“I was stopped and I had to let other cars go and I couldn’t get out of the way. I did my best to get out of the way and I try to go.”

Schumacher: I put the mistake down to Sainz

But Schumacher was unimpressed with the Spaniard, saying if he were in the car the situation ‘wouldn’t happen’.

Asked how he would handle Sainz’s comments if he were Ferrari team principal, he told Sky Germany: “First of all, as a driver, that wouldn't happen to me because as a driver, I made the decision, I entered the team, and I am responsible for when and which tyres to choose.

“The team never interferes because, at such a distance, the team can't see how dry or wet it is. So, in this case, I would rather put the mistake down to him.

“Generally, the tone is very rough. I think the drivers make many mistakes. The team stands behind them, saying little, but the drivers shout more than the team, I must say. And the question is, how do they even manage to work together?

“You almost feel like it's a coalition of different parties who clearly don't get along. It's a bit of a shame with the problems they have. They urgently need to change that. Otherwise, the downward spiral continues.”

