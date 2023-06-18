Ferrari MISERY continues as Sainz hit with FIA ruling

Matthew Hobkinson

Sunday 18 June 2023 11:57

Ferrari's Formula 1 misery continued after qualifying in Montreal as Carlos Sainz was hit with a three-place grid penalty for impeding Pierre Gasly.

Gasly was coming to the end of his final lap in Q1 before the Frenchman had to take evasive action and leave the track to avoid making contact with Sainz in the final chicane.

The Alpine driver therefore had to abort his lap and failed to make it out of Q1, qualifying down in 17th. Despite moving up two places after grid penalties were also handed out to Yuki Tsunoda and Lance Stroll, the news was little comfort to Gasly who was left wondering over what could have been.

READ MORE: Leclerc hits out at Ferrari for ignoring his 'CLEAR OPINION' in Canada shambles

Disaster for Sainz

Carlos Sainz endured a difficult set of practice and qualifying sessions for Ferrari in Montreal

Sainz would go on to record the eighth-fastest lap time on Saturday, but a grid penalty of his own now means the Spaniard will start in 11th, one place below Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.

The stewards' report read: “The driver of Car 55 [Sainz] stated that he was surprised that the driver of Car 22 [Tsunoda] overtook him into Turn 13 and as a result he accelerated late to start his fast lap.

“The driver of Car 10 [Gasly] stated that the driver of Car 55 could have and should have gone earlier. Telemetry showed a significant speed differential between Cars 55 and 10.

"Although the overtaking move by Car 22 took the driver of Car 55 by surprise, it is our determination that the driver of Car 55 was predominantly to blame and [that he] unnecessarily impeded Car 10."

Sainz and Leclerc will both need to fight their way through from the middle of the grid if they are to have any opportunity of getting Ferrari back on a podium in Montreal.

READ MORE: F1 Canadian Grand Prix weather forecast