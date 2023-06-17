Verstappen admits he has NO IDEA who could beat him in Canada

Lauren Sneath

Saturday 17 June 2023 16:57

Max Verstappen has admitted he has ‘no idea’ which team will be the biggest threat to Red Bull in the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman and his team-mate Sergio Perez have taken every win available so far this season, but Mercedes and Aston Martin have nipped at their heels in recent races.

Verstappen has won the bulk of the races, taking five trophies home so far, and Perez has two wins under his belt.

This year, Verstappen is looking to seal a third consecutive drivers championship win, following a landslide victory last year and a controversial maiden championship win in 2021.

Are Mercedes the ones to beat?

So far in Canada, Mercedes have shown impressive progress, with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell coming in fastest and second-fastest in FP2.

Asked by Sky Germany about his biggest threat this weekend, Verstappen said ‘it has been a different team’ at different races, which makes it hard to pick an adversary.

He said in response to a question about who will be the most ‘dangerous’ this weekend: "Well, it's difficult to say. It has been a different team almost every weekend this year. So, I have no idea."

The Dutchman also spoke about Red Bull’s amazing progress, saying: "It's always nice to have many winners, of course. We didn't expect to reach 40 wins a few years ago in Turkey, but yes, I hope that there will be 41 wins in the future."

READ MORE: Jos Verstappen: His life in F1 and how he drove Max to greatness