Two F1 teams PUNISHED by stewards in Canada after BREAKING FIA rules

Lauren Sneath

Saturday 17 June 2023 13:57

AlphaTauri and Aston Martin have picked up fines during FP2 of the Canadian Grand Prix.

AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda and Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll were pulled up for pitlane speeding to various degrees during the disrupted practice session, with each team receiving a fine from the FIA for their transgressions.

FP2 ran 30 minutes longer than usual, thanks to CCTV issues and Pierre Gasly’s stationary Alpine disrupting and ending FP1 earlier in the day.

By the end of the session, Stroll had run ninth fastest, five spots behind his team-mate Fernando Alonso.

Tsunoda, on the other hand, outperformed his team-mate Nyck De Vries. The pair came in at 15th and 16th respectively.

Lance Stroll (left) for Aston Martin and Yuki Tsunoda for AlphaTauri were caught speeding in the pitlane

Stroll breaches speed limit by almost 20km/h

The incident that led to Stroll’s penalty occurred around 4.40pm, as he drove at a speed of 97.8km/h in the pitlane – 17.8km/h over the mandatory speeding limit.

The FIA concluded that Stroll made a breach of Article 34.7 of the FIA Formula 1 Sporting Regulations, fining Aston Martin €1,000 for his mistake.

Tsunoda’s incident occurred just before 6pm, but was less severe than Stroll’s in that his recorded speed was 80.4km/h, only 0.4km/h above the limit of 80km/h.

As a result, Scuderia AlphaTauri was fined €100.

