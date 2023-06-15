Harry Smith

Thursday 15 June 2023

Mick Schumacher has revealed the role that he plays in helping Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in the lead-up to a grand prix weekend.

The 24-year-old joined Mercedes as a test and reserve driver for the 2023 season, joining the same team with which his father ended his F1 career.

Schumacher sees the move to Mercedes as a potential route to secure a full-time return to F1, with Toto Wolff keen to get his new recruit into a race seat for 2024 onwards.

The German driver has already been touted as a potential option for Williams should Logan Sargeant continue to struggle, although there is nothing concrete between the two parties as of yet.

Schumacher's supporting role

Speaking in a video for the Mercedes YouTube channel, Schumacher explained: "Mostly it is really just about trying to get all the setups that the drivers want me to try into the simulator.

"Then I drive it. Then we see the data, we can compare it to the other setups.

"It is an actual feeling and the sim is good enough for me to really feel that out and filter it out. So it is not only lap time, but it is actually feeling and the data itself."

Mick Schumacher was given some credit for Mercedes' double-podium in Spain

Schumacher also explained how this experience could help him upon his full-time return to F1.

"When I joined the team it was clear that I would learn a whole bunch of new things and I feel like I've gathered so much information already, not only on track but also off track and all those little fine details.

"When I get back into the car and into a full-time race seat that I'll for sure be using."

