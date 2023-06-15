Upbeat Vasseur predicts Ferrari's return as 'PROTAGONISTS' in Canada

Lauren Sneath

Thursday 15 June 2023 10:57

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has given an upbeat prediction for the Canadian Grand Prix, despite the Scuderia’s recent dismal performances.

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have struggled to climb the rankings so far this season, after being Red Bull’s main competitors in 2022.

At the most recent race in Barcelona, Sainz managed fifth place, but Leclerc could not even score points, coming in 11th.

However, Vasseur has maintained a positive attitude ahead of this weekend’s Grand Prix in Montreal.

TuttoSport reported that he said: “All of us are aware that we need to improve the race performance of our car.

“We have confirmed the updates introduced in Spain, allowing Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc to be able to count on a more consistent car in performance on Sundays.”

Can last season’s ‘protagonists’ make a return?

Vasseur may have cause to be positive, as Leclerc has a 100 per cent scoring streak at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Given that it is one of his better tracks, perhaps the Monegasque driver will make a comeback on Sunday.

Sainz will also be looking forward to returning to Montreal, after he finished second in last year’s race.

Carlos Sainz came second in last year's Canadian Grand Prix

He was beaten out by Max Verstappen, but fought of both Mercedes cars and his team-mate to take the podium.

Vasseur said of the two drivers: “Last season Leclerc and Sainz were great protagonists on this track. Now we want to give the fans a good performance.”

