Mercedes promise Hamilton SURPRISE as strong partnership continues

Mercedes have promised two Formula 1 fans that got married after meeting on social media – through their love of the team – that a "surprise" from Lewis Hamilton is on the way.

Until last weekend, there had not been much to celebrate for Mercedes fans. Yet George Russell and Hamilton's double podium in Barcelona brought the smiles back to followers of the Silver Arrows.

But for two fans in particular, there was plenty of cause for celebration regardless of the team's results this season.

Elliot and Eves, two Mercedes fans, were recently married after they found each other through their shared appreciation of the team.

Taking to Twitter, Mercedes penned: "Congrats Elliot and Eves! A few weeks ago, two of Lewis Hamilton’s biggest fans got married - having met on Twitter through their mutual love for Lewis, the Team and F1.

"We feel honoured to have played a small part in their story and their big day."

Alongside a pair of signed caps, the Silver Arrows teased something even more exciting. They shared a picture of Hamilton signing a photo of the couple alongside the seven-time world champion, with the caption: "Another surprise might be on the way soon..."

While the newlyweds patiently wait for their surprise to arrive, the rest of Mercedes' fans will be looking forward to Montreal next weekend, with many hoping that the Silver Arrows can repeat their 2nd and 3rd place finishes, or perhaps even go one step further.

