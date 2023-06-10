Leclerc puts in hard yards before driving off in STUNNING £800,000 Ferrari

Dan Ripley

Saturday 10 June 2023 21:57

Charles Leclerc hasn’t looked too happy inside a Ferrari in recent times given his relatively poor start to the 2023 season.

The Monegasque star went into 2023 hoping to challenge for the world championship but instead has only been able to land one podium with a third place finish at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Leclerc has also retired twice in the first seven races and finished a miserable 11th last time out at the Spanish Grand Prix having struggled with his Ferrari the whole weekend.

But he certainly looked a cool customer leaving Maranello recently, with the 25-year-old having put in some time at the Ferrari factory.

Back at the Ferrari factory

With no race weekend, Leclerc has been at Ferrari HQ doing some simulator work looking for ways to improve the current F1 car after upgrades introduced in Spain failed to produce significant gains on the likes of Red Bull.

He posted an image of himself leaving Maranello in his ultra cool custom Ferrari Pista 488, painted in matte black and featuring a Monaco flag down the centre of the car, with its rarity making it potentially worth around £800,000.

He stopped to sign autographs for Ferrari fans waiting outside, and captioned the images by writing: "2 days of hard work on the simulator. It always feels special to have so much support in Maranello. Let's keep pushing."

Leclerc will be back in action next weekend when he and Ferrari will hope to at least be battling for podiums again at the Canadian Grand Prix.

