Azerbaijan Grand Prix lap one: Magnussen takes a hit as Leclerc holds a short-lived lead

Lauren Sneath

Sunday 30 April 2023 13:30

A fairly clean first lap took place for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as the street race got underway with little to no contact between cars.

Charles Leclerc got a solid start from pole position, holding off the Red Bulls behind him before being overtaken on lap four.

Fernando Alonso tried it best to slide past Lewis Hamilton but couldn’t quite overtake the Mercedes driver, while Hamilton’s team-mate Russell made up two places, from 11th to ninth.

Lance Stroll, Alonso’s team-mate jumped to seventh place. Karen Chandhok, Sky Sports F1 commentator, was impressed with the Aston Martin driver’s ‘great start’.

Kevin Magnussen took on damage to his front wing after bumping into the rear of Valtteri Bottas in the Alfa Romeo, but the latter came off worse, losing five places from the contact.

The debris from the touch caused a brief yellow flag in sector one as it was cleared from the track.

Alex Albon in the Williams also moved aggressively against Oscar Piastri in the McLaren, but couldn’t not hold the position.

