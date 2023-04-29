Perez suggests F1 BOXING match after sprint changes

Harry Smith

Sergio Perez has joked that Formula 1 will soon have the drivers fighting in a boxing ring on track after more changes to the race weekend format were introduced at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Mexican driver capitalised on Saturday's newly formed Sprint Shootout format to take P2 on the grid for the sprint race before snatching a victory later in the afternoon.

His response was in stark contrast to his team-mate Max Verstappen, who complained about the 'boring' changes and said they should be 'scrapped'.

Verstappen endured a more difficult Saturday, dealing with sidepod damage after a lap-one clash with George Russell.

Despite the increased jeopardy of the new sprint race format, Red Bull picked up more points than any other team for the Constructors' Championship.

Perez punch-up

When asked how he found the new sprint format after the Sprint Shootout session, Perez said: "Yeah, it was fast and furious."

The Mexican then joked about how many changes to the Grand Prix format Formula 1 has introduced.

Sergio Perez snatched the sprint race lead from Charles Leclerc

He said: “I think it wouldn’t be long before they put a ring in the middle of the track and put all the drivers together to get a fight.”

The Mexican finished the Sprint Shootout session in P2 but leapfrogged Charles Leclerc to take victory during the Sprint race itself on Saturday afternoon.

