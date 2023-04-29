Perez makes 'fighting' vow for Azerbaijan double

Sam Hall

Saturday 29 April 2023 17:06

Sergio Perez has vowed to 'fight' team-mate Max Verstappen to secure a second win of the weekend at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Mexican started from second on the grid for Saturday's Sprint and quickly overcame Charles Leclerc to cruise to an unchallenged victory.

Unlike last year, where the Sprint outcome decided the grid for Sunday's race, Perez will start the grand prix from third after trailing Leclerc and Verstappen on Friday.

After the race, Perez said: "We were able to learn a bit but obviously, tomorrow we're going to be on much higher fuel loads, the track conditions are going to be different, but I think it was good learning today.

"P3 is not ideal for tomorrow's race but I will give it a go and fight for the win."

Victory in the Sprint saw Perez close the gap at the top of the drivers' standings by two, to 13 points.

Perez added: "With these sessions, it has been a lot of pressure put on us and our team's engineers, mechanics and drivers, so to get away with maximum points today was the main objective.

"But obviously, we know that tomorrow is the main race."

