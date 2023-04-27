Wolff labels F1 Sprint Shootout an 'interesting challenge'

Sam Hall

Thursday 27 April 2023 12:57

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has described the new F1 Sprint Shootout as an 'interesting challenge ahead of its debut at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Baku will host the first running of a revised Sprint schedule, with FP1 and qualifying taking place on Friday before the focus shifts to a 'standalone' day of Sprint action.

The new format will see a qualifying session take place on Saturday morning with a 100km Sprint race following later in the day. Unlike last year, this will not affect the grid for Sunday's grand prix.

Aware of the constant threat of damage from the concrete barriers that line the circuit, Wolff said: "The racing in Baku is always dramatic and entertaining.

'No room for error'

"It’s a challenging track with the walls close, so there’s no room for error.

"We also have our first F1 Sprint weekend of the season with a tweaked format.

"It’s an interesting challenge for us to tackle, with only a single practice session to be ready for two qualifying sessions and races spread across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

"Hopefully, this will mean more excitement and action for fans to enjoy."

After three races, Mercedes is third in the constructors' championship - nine points behind second-placed Aston Martin.

Amid heavy criticism of the W14, Lewis Hamilton scored the team's first podium of the year last time out in Australia, finishing second to championship leader, Max Verstappen.

