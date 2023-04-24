Marko delivers bold Sainz VERDICT amid Ferrari speculation

Harry Smith

Monday 24 April 2023 19:43

Helmut Marko has made his thoughts known, commenting on recent speculation about the future of Carlos Sainz at Ferrari.

Sainz is a driver who Marko is well acquainted with, after the Spaniard started his Formula 1 career with Toro Rosso back in 2015.

The 28-year-old impressed during his maiden season with Ferrari but struggled to match team-mate Charles Leclerc for large parts of the 2022 campaign.

A tough start to the 2023 F1 season has kickstarted speculation about his Ferrari future with a Spanish report suggesting that the Scuderia are losing patience with Sainz.

The Sainz defence

"Why should Ferrari part ways with Carlos? That does not make sense," Marko said in an interview with SPORT1.

"Carlos is doing a good job. Ferrari has other problems than thinking about Sainz.”

Marko also commented on a potential exit clause in Leclerc's Ferrari contract.

Carlos Sainz was left furious in the wake of his Australian Grand Prix penalty

"These performance clauses are common today. It roughly states that a driver must have a certain number of points at a certain point in the season, usually in late summer, in order for the contract to be automatically renewed.

"If this is not the case, both parties have the option of terminating the contract. For this reason, our Sebastian Vettel was able to switch to Ferrari so easily in 2015.”

READ MORE: The continual circus of Maranello - Ferrari 2023 season review so far