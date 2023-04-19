Hamilton provides MAJOR Mercedes future update

Harry Smith

Wednesday 19 April 2023 20:31

Lewis Hamilton has offered a major update about his Mercedes future, suggesting that he wants to stay with the team until his 'last days'.

The 38-year-old is currently the subject of rumours regarding his F1 future as Mercedes continue to struggle in the shadow of long-term rivals Red Bull.

Hamilton's current contract will come to an end at the end of the 2023 season, but the seven-time world champion is in no rush to sign a new deal with Mercedes, despite claiming that he plans to stay put.

The legendary British driver has now spoken out about his long-term Mercedes future amid rumours linking him with other top teams on the grid.

Hamilton staying put

Speaking with the media about his Mercedes future, Hamilton said: "I think, for me personally, just as long as I can continue to help the team, as long as I can continue to help drive the team forwards and really contribute, then that's why I want to stay.

"If there's ever going to be a point where I feel like I'm not able to do that, then it's time for a youngster to come in to take my seat. But I'm still pretty young, in pretty decent shape."

Hamilton stood on the podium for the first time in 2023 at the Australian Grand Prix

Hamilton was keen to emphasize his commitment to the Mercedes team.

"I continue to feel very much at home. It's family. I see myself being with Mercedes till my last days, to be honest. If you look at the legends, Sir Stirling Moss was with Mercedes till the end of days.

"So, that's been the dream for me to one day have that...well I have that, so I mean just continue on with that and continue to build with the brand."

