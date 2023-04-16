F1 fans can now get MARRIED at historic Imola circuit

Graham Shaw

F1 fans will now be able to combine their love of the sport with the love of their life by getting married at the historic Imola circuit.

The Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari is opening up for business as a wedding venue after the plan was given the green light by local politicians.

Imola open for wedding business

F1 enthusiasts from all around the world will be able to tie the knot, as well as local residents. Prices range from 410 Euro for locals, up to 820 for non-residents.

Local mayor Marco Panieri confirmed the news in a Facebook post, revealing: "NEWS ON THE TRACK: MARRIAGE FINALLY AT THE RACKET! 🤩 With the concession of the hall “Ayrton Senna”, in Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari , it will be possible to celebrate civil marriages 👰🏻 “🏻 and civil unions. 💍

"A suggestion from heart and passion ❤ that has been a desire of many passionate people for years. The possibility of a suggestive location in which to say “Yes” to life will make our Autodrome more and more multifunctional and attractive! 🔥 #Im"

Imola is a track dripping with history full of iconic moments, and of course tragedy after the final race of Ayrton Senna's life in 1994.

It will host the 2023 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday May 21.