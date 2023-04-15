Schumacher reveals UNUSUAL F1 training method

Harry Smith

Saturday 15 April 2023 20:57

Mick Schumacher has revealed his training secrets, while also explaining the impact that Mercedes team-mates Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have had on his Grand Prix preparation.

The 24-year-old signed with Mercedes as a test and reserve driver after his two-year stint with Haas came to an end following the 2022 season.

Making the switch to the team where his father ended his Formula 1 career was no doubt an emotional moment for the German driver, and Schumacher seems content with his new Brackley home.

His long-term goal remains a full-time F1 return and, with Audi entering the sport in 2026, that remains a possibility, but Mercedes will be a great place for the 24-year-old to develop in the meantime.

Mick Schumacher will be a key part of the Mercedes set-up in 2023

Surfs up for Schumacher

In his new 'Mick's Diary' series, Schumacher explained: "It's also been fascinating working with Lewis and George.

"It’s an interesting period for me as I get to look over and work with two fantastic drivers, which you don’t always get to do.

"I’ve learned a lot about what’s important in terms of approaching race weekends; I feel like I’ve already gained so much knowledge to add to my skill set. I didn’t think I would have learned and gained so much so early into my role."

Schumacher also went on to explain how he finds surfing an excellent training tool.

"I went out early to Australia and went surfing. I wouldn’t say that I’m a great surfer, but I have to say that I have come to love it and I feel it is not just for fun but also very helpful for training. Even at home in Switzerland, I do a lot of surfing."

READ MORE: 'I cannot have that' – Steiner pinpoints moment he decided to DROP Mick Schumacher