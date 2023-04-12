Joe Ellis

George Russell has been spotted enjoying his time away from Formula 1 by watching tennis legend Novak Djokovic at work.

The Serbian icon was competing in the Monte-Carlo Masters as the clay court season began on the Riviera and Russell couldn't resist a photo opportunity.

The Mercedes driver spends a lot of time in the principality of Monaco, as many F1 drivers do, and posed for a picture with Djokovic which he later posted on his Twitter account.

Djokovic came through his round of 32 match against Ivan Gakhov in straight sets 7-6 (7-5), 6-2.

Great day watching this man doing what he does best. Thanks for taking the time @DjokerNole. pic.twitter.com/Zf86ImN6hl — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) April 11, 2023

Dig at the FIA

A video shared by The Express also shows the two in conversation courtside in Monaco and Russell seemed to send a dig towards the FIA over the scheduling of the F1 season.

“Melbourne’s a killer I mean it's probably taken a week to come back," said Russell.

"We were meant to go to China next week so we’ve actually got a couple of weeks off, then Azerbaijan and then the season really kicks off - then Miami.”

