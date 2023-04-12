Russell poses with tennis LEGEND Novak Djokovic at prestigious Monaco tournament
George Russell has been spotted enjoying his time away from Formula 1 by watching tennis legend Novak Djokovic at work.
The Serbian icon was competing in the Monte-Carlo Masters as the clay court season began on the Riviera and Russell couldn't resist a photo opportunity.
The Mercedes driver spends a lot of time in the principality of Monaco, as many F1 drivers do, and posed for a picture with Djokovic which he later posted on his Twitter account.
Djokovic came through his round of 32 match against Ivan Gakhov in straight sets 7-6 (7-5), 6-2.
Dig at the FIA
A video shared by The Express also shows the two in conversation courtside in Monaco and Russell seemed to send a dig towards the FIA over the scheduling of the F1 season.
“Melbourne’s a killer I mean it's probably taken a week to come back," said Russell.
"We were meant to go to China next week so we’ve actually got a couple of weeks off, then Azerbaijan and then the season really kicks off - then Miami.”
