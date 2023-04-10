TikTok Top 10: Best F1 driver TikTok videos of the season so far

Lauren Sneath

Monday 10 April 2023 16:55

They may be known for their action on track but Formula 1 drivers are beginning to build a new sphere of influence – capturing audiences with their dance moves, lip-synching and general antics on Gen-Z’s platform of choice: TikTok.

New generations of fans are flocking to Formula 1, partly thanks to the success of Netflix’s Drive to Survive series, and the teams and drivers have responded to this insurgence in the best way possible – by swapping the track for transitions, and V6 engines for viral videos.

If you aren’t already up to date with the best TikTok action from the drivers and the teams, here’s our rundown of our top 10 Formula 1 driver TikTok accounts, and the teams keeping us double-tapping with their content…

10. Logan Sargeant

In at number 10 and with a respectable 33.8k TikTok followers, the rookie Williams driver only joined the platform in March and has showcased interactions with fans in the paddock.

As he gets comfortable in his Williams seat, we can’t wait to see more from the American driver – especially when his home race in Miami rolls around!

9. Alex Albon

Despite only posting sporadically on the platform, Sargeant’s team-mate Alex Albon has racked up 105.9k followers since starting his account in February.

Expect training montages, adorable appearances from his girlfriend and interactions with fans in his comment section.

Albon confirmed to a fan in the comments section that he is still practising his moves before debuting some dance action on the app, so stay tuned to see whether his choreography is as good as his driving…

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc’s fans are hungry for appearances on TikTok – his account currently has 1.7 million followers and his videos have garnered more than 5 million likes.

Our favourites so far? Charles trying his hand at basketball (spoiler: he’ll be sticking to the track) and showing a young fan around the garage.

His team-mate may have pipped him to the post in last year’s season, but Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has beaten Leclerc in our TikTok rankings!

The Spaniard (or 'Smooth Operator', as his bio declares) keeps fans entertained with his singing:

Sainz, who currently has 1.3 million followers and has racked up an impressive 10 million likes, also gives a glimpse of the not-so glamorous aspects of life as an F1 driver – ice bath, anyone?

He may be the king of Twitch, but the McLaren driver has shown us he can multitask on social media. From videos of brutal training to hilarious interactions with his former teammate Daniel Ricciardo, Norris never disappoints.

With 1.2 million followers and 7.9 million likes so far, we can’t wait to see more from Norris over the season!

5. Nyck De Vries

Our new favourite driver pairing on the grid might just be AlphaTauri’s Nyck De Vries and Yuki Tsunoda.

So far, De Vries has 71.9k followers on the platform, and the rookie has delighted fans with clips of the two hanging out at an NBA game.

4. Yuki Tsunoda

The other half of the AlphaTauri team is fan favourite Tsunoda, whose TikTok content is, quite simply, hilarious.

From his reaction to getting a personalised football shirt at a Juventus match…

To funny moments with his former team-mate Pierre Gasly…

The Japanese driver’s content is the gift that keeps on giving.

3. Nico Hulkenberg

Race weekend montages? Check.

Quoting The Office? Check.

Wholesome family content? Check.

What more could you want from a TikTok account? The Haas driver keeps 145.9k followers regularly updated when it comes to his on and off track exploits, and if his comment section is anything to go by, the world of Formula 1 is very excited to see him back in the paddock.

Coming in at number two is Alpine driver Esteban Ocon, who delights his 480.9k followers with his content.

Our favourites include fist-bumping to Shakira…

Ocon’s excitement at heading to Melbourne…

And his impatience to race again (let’s face it, we are all Pedro Pascal in this scenario).

Topping our TikTok charts has to be El Padre. With close to a million fans and almost seven million likes, the Spaniard’s content is as consistent as his performance so far this season.

As well as chatting to fans on the app, the Aston Martin driver and two-time world champion has proven that F1 drivers can enter their TikTok era with a bang. Here are some of our favourites:

Top Team on TikTok: Mercedes

Of course, we can’t forget our Constructor’s Championship, and if we had to pick from the team accounts so far this season, the Silver Arrows would lead the pack.

From the top-tier reactions to George’s opening credits stance…

And banter with Aston Martin over the P3 Saudi Arabia debacle…

To unashamed thirst traps for Lewis, George and of course, Toto…

We can’t get enough of their content!

Which driver do you think posts the best TikTok content? Comment your thoughts below…