Rosberg BACKS 'super-motivated' Hamilton to bounce back after Saudi frustrations

Harry Smith

Wednesday 22 March 2023 17:01 - Updated: 17:15

Nico Rosberg has weighed in on the recent struggles at his former team, Mercedes, and more specifically his former rival Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-time world champion had high hopes that Mercedes' 2023 challenger, the W14, would have what it takes to battle the Red Bulls this year, but those hopes did not materialise.

Hamilton is now facing questions regarding his motivation ahead of what looks set to be another tough season feeding off scraps at the head of the midfield.

The 38-year-old's predicament is now looking even more perplexing after Hamilton announced that his time working with a long-term personal trainer, Angela Cullen, had come to an end.

Rosberg: "Lewis is super-motivated"

Speaking with Sky Sports F1 in the paddock last weekend, Nico Rosberg spoke highly of Hamilton's efforts to galvanise his team, claiming: "From what I can see, Lewis is super-motivated still.

"Let's also remember that he had George Russell next to him, who is really on a par with him and he wants to beat him, so that's a big driver."

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell face an uphill battle this season

Rosberg also offered some insight into the extra work the Mercedes crew have been putting in to rectify their poor start to the season.

"But if you look at Bahrain, in the evening we were still there and you look at the Mercedes engineering room.

"There was George and Lewis, one of the last drivers there in front of their computers, so they're really pushing hard.

READ MORE: Rosberg insists beating Russell is Hamilton's 'ultimate test'