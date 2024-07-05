Norris in HEARTWARMING Silverstone moment ahead of British GP

McLaren star Lando Norris has been captured on camera in a heartwarming interaction with a young fan ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone this weekend.

Last time out in Austria, Norris' race ended in disappointment, with the British star forced to retire his car following a collision with Max Verstappen.

The pair had been battling hard for the lead before their coming together, which punctured both cars and damaged Norris' heavily.

The 24-year-old is clearly in good spirits heading into this weekend, though, with the race at Silverstone his and McLaren's home event.

Lando Norris finished 2nd at last year's British Grand Prix

The Silverstone race is Lando Norris' home grand prix

Norris captured in heartwarming moment

Given his general popularity and the fact it is his home race, Norris will no doubt receive plenty of fanfare at the British Grand Prix this weekend.

Evidence of that support has already begun after heartwarming footage emerged of Norris meeting a young super-fan.

Having just entered the paddock, Norris spots and walks up to a small fan dressed in a full McLaren race suit and Norris-themed bucket hat.

"Nice hat! Even I don't have this one," the McLaren star says to the young fan after greeting them with a cuddle.

Norris then poses for a picture and high-fives his mini-me, who cannot take the smile off his face.

The footage was captured and shared on McLaren's TikTok feed ahead of this weekend's race.

