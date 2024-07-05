Celebrity DJ 'offends' F1 superstar after SHOCK tattoo reveal

Capital FM presenter Jordan North had to apologise to Lando Norris live on air, following a joke he made about the British Formula 1 star's youthful looks.

Having had a phenomenal start to the season that has propelled the 24-year-old into Max Verstappen's nearest title challenger, Norris has become Britain's latest racing superstar.

The McLaren driver heads to the British Grand Prix this weekend having achieved his first career race victory earlier this season, and battling with Verstappen for many more since.

The pair's newfound rivalry erupted last weekend at the Austrian GP, where they collided having been fighting for the lead, allowing Mercedes' George Russell to claim his second career race win.

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen crashed at the Austrian GP