FIA chief admits concern as F1 champion blasts 'DANGEROUS' rule changes
FIA chief admits concern as F1 champion blasts 'DANGEROUS' rule changes
One of the top figures from the FIA has answered questions on the upcoming Formula 1 regulation changes after a former world champion blasted them as 'dangerous'.
The sport's governing body announced last week that the new engine and aerodynamic regulations will go ahead as planned for 2026 in a move intended to make the sport more competitive and sustainable.
F1 Headlines: Hamilton-Mercedes DIVORCE theory given as fans vent FURY
READ MORE: Geri Halliwell DITCHES Horner name in latest outing
The headline takeaways of the announcement are that the cars will be much lighter, the engines will use almost 300% more battery power and use 100% sustainable fuel, whilst active aerodynamics on the front and rear wings will also be introduced.
Despite the seemingly positive intentions of the rule change, the announcement of the new regulations has not gone down well with everybody, with former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve blasting the changes as dangerous over the Canadian Grand Prix weekend.
What have the FIA said about F1's 2026 regulations?
It appears that Villeneuve is not the only person to have an issue following the announcement of the changes that the sport is set to undergo.
Speaking at a press conference regarding the 2026 regulations, FIA director Nikolas Tombazis admitted that, whilst there was support regarding the aims of the regulations, there were concerns from some within the paddock.
“Well, there's been quite a varied reaction," Tombazis replied when quizzed on the matter by the media.
"I mean, there's been a lot of positive reaction in terms of supporting our aims.
“There's clearly some concern expressed by some drivers or some teams.”
As well as former champion Villeneuve, some of the current F1 drivers have flagged concerns following last week's announcement.
Some of the names to speak out so far, raising a variety of issues, include Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Fernando Alonso and George Russell.
READ MORE: F1 team CONFIRM Schumacher an option for 2025
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
FIA chief admits concern as F1 champion blasts 'DANGEROUS' rule changes
- 43 minutes ago
Ricciardo F1 future being 'protected' by Horner
- 1 hour ago
F1 fan 'NIGHTMARE' revealed after extraordinary late grand prix snub
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen describes 'ridiculous accusations' as Marko gives 'CONFIRMED' Mercedes transfer verdict
- Today 05:57
- 1
Sky F1 pundit continues Ricciardo DESTRUCTION as Red Bull chief fires blame at star driver - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Marko reveals Covid diagnosis as Red Bull chief provides health update
- Yesterday 22:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul