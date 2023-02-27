Haas explain 'prat perch' F1 savings

Sam Hall

Monday 27 February 2023 09:38 - Updated: 09:41

Haas has explained the logic behind its decision to halve the size of its pit wall for the coming season.

The American-owned team revealed a bizarre three-man pit gantry at pre-season testing in Bahrain with the setup more akin to those seen in junior formulae.

A regular F1 set-up features between six and eight positions on the pit wall but in the new cost cap era, Haas has elected to make savings in this area to fund additional developments on its car.

Haas savings more than just financial

"The pit wall (or prat perch) is the operational watchtower for the team with good visibility of the track and garages," said Haas on social media.

"It's been reduced by 50 per cent, saving 400 kilos in freight.

"Those 400kg save us approximately $250k (£209k) and they support our sustainability objectives to reduce what we would bring with us around the world.

"Engineers are now located with the rest of the department where all the data is, so there is no reduction in information being shared. It also looks pretty cool."

