F1 chief issues DEFIANT response to ‘boring’ Verstappen claims

Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali has issued a message to fans who claim the sport has become boring due to Max Verstappen's ongoing dominance.

The Red Bull driver has been F1's standard-bearer in recent seasons, delivering three consecutive drivers' titles, and playing a pivotal role in securing back-to-back constructors' championships for the Milton Keynes-based team.

The Dutchman currently holds a 33-point advantage over team-mate Sergio Perez on the 2024 leaderboard, making him odds-on favourite to tighten his stranglehold on the sport.

There remains hope, however, that the 26-year-old can be beaten on any given race day, with Lando Norris providing a blueprint for success during his stunning maiden win at the Miami Grand Prix.

Stefano Domenicali believes F1 remains exciting despite Max Verstappen's dominance

Lando Norris' win at the Miami Grand Prix was a huge shock

'Big things happening'

Prior to the sensational events which transpired in Florida, Domenicali responded to claims that the sport has lost some of its appeal, ensuring fans that there's plenty to get excited about for the remainder of this season and beyond.

The Italian believes F1 is in a strong position, insisting that those who hold the view that the sport has become boring are in the minority.

Speaking to ESPN, he said: “To these fans that are very very few, I would say we are all sold out all around the world, that the awareness numbers are growing so I think that they are a very limited number.

“But they should stay focused on our sport because there are big, big things happening and all the cars are very close.

"Things can always happen in every single moment so I would advise them to stay with us.”

