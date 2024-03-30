close global

Horner Red Bull chaos to be covered by Netflix series

A much-loved Formula 1 Netflix series will cover the media furore that surrounded the start of Red Bull's 2024 season, it has been confirmed.

Team principal Christian Horner was the subject of much speculation following an internal investigation into his conduct by the wider Red Bull GmbH brand after accusations of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour'.

The 50-year-old was cleared of any wrongdoing and has maintained his position with the world champions, but his future - and the future of multiple key figures at Red Bull - has been called into question of late.

A rumoured ongoing civil war within the team was accentuated when Max Verstappen's father - Jos, revealed a 'falling out' at the Bahrain Grand Prix before Helmut Marko was involved in meetings around a possible suspension from the team at the Saudi Arabian GP.

Christian Horner has been under fire of late
Multiple key figures' futures have been up in the air

Horner saga to be covered by Drive to Survive

It was well believed, then, that this would all make for fantastic viewing in the next series of Neflix's Drive to Survive, and that has now been confirmed to be the case.

The seventh instalment of the hit TV show will likely hit our screens in the early stages of 2025, and will contain lots of the drama surrounding the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

“It will have to be referenced in some capacity, yeah,” the show’s executive producer James Gay-Rees told The Telegraph.

“And they will all want it to be told in a particular way, so it’s about treading that line to keep everybody happy, and to keep Netflix happy, and us – so we can sleep at night with the decisions we’ve made.

“I don’t know what he [Horner] got up to – and I genuinely don’t have an opinion on it, but he’s been through it and you wouldn’t wish that on anybody.”

Red Bull Max Verstappen Christian Horner Helmut Marko Bahrain Grand Prix
