Sky Sports F1 pundit reveals BIGGER disappointment for Mercedes than DNFs

Karun Chandhok has been discussing one aspect of Mercedes’ poor start to the 2024 season that has been worse than the DNF’s they have sustained.

The Silver Arrows have been slow on track this season and currently sit fourth in the constructors’ standings, just one point ahead of Aston Martin in fifth.

Lewis Hamilton has endured his worst ever start to a Formula 1 season and sits ninth in the drivers’ championship – partially justifying his move to Ferrari for 2025 already.

It means that team principal Toto Wolff has the headache of trying to extract much more pace from their W15 car, as well as finding a capable second driver for next year.

If they fail, it could result in the Brackley-based outfit sliding down the constructors’ standings and costing them vital prize money.

Toto Wolff must find a new driver for 2025

Lewis Hamilton has struggled to get to grips with the W15

What has disappointed Mercedes the most?

Former F1 driver and pundit Chandhok told Sky Sports that Mercedes will be most disappointed by their lack of pace so far this season.

“The DNFs are bad but just in terms of their pace they will be hugely disappointed,” he said. “At no point did they look like being a close challenger to Ferrari in the race.

“For a team that finished second in the championship last year, it's looking tricky for them to repeat that this year.”

The team will be hoping that their new car has a high development potential across the season as they grapple to progress back up the grid.

If not, they could find themselves embroiled in the F1 midfield by the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - drastically changing the overall picture within the German manufacturer.

