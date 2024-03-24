'Stop driving like an IDIOT' - F1 champion slammed after spectacular incident

Fernando Alonso has been criticised after a late incident with George Russell during the Australian Grand Prix.

The Aston Martin driver was slapped with a 20-second time penalty and three penalty points for his part in a heavy shunt for Russell.

A spectacular crash left the Mercedes driver stranded in the middle of the track on the final lap of the race.

The Brit closed in on Alonso at a rapid rate as the Spaniard lifted off early for a corner, causing him to become disturbed in the Aston Martin's dirty air and sending him into the gravel.

Fans deliver verdict on clash

Russell was ok after the incident, but Alonso was penalised for ‘potentially dangerous’ driving by the stewards after an investigation.

Some Formula 1 fans were in agreement with the stewards, while others challenged Russell’s abilities after he found his way into the barrier.

One fan has decided that Russell ‘really can’t handle the pressure’ after his late crash.

Glad he is ok. But george really cant handle under pressure. Another singapore gp. — mbaplew (@mbaplewsteph) March 24, 2024

Another fan laid the blame on Alonso, insisting that he ‘stops driving like an idiot.'

absolutely the right decision, Alonso pal you’re 56 stop driving like an idiot https://t.co/IqXA6b9RF5 — s🫡 |🇨🇭🇳🇱🇮🇹🇧🇪 (@sm1879_14) March 24, 2024

Not all were ready to blast Alonso for his part in the incident, with one supporter stating that 'it's called defensive driving.'

If anything, it was probably a tactic so that Russell would stay off the throttle longer and hence lose a bit of time under acceleration for the following section. It's called defensive driving, something the DRS-generation seems to be unaware of. — MattGP (@BGPMatt) March 24, 2024

Someone else decided that Mercedes 'should be' aiming to sign Carlos Sainz for the 2025 season after the crash.

The data will reveal all. But another error at a key moment. Mercedes should be throwing all they can to sign Sainz — Dan (@Daniely79) March 24, 2024

And finally, another fan said there was 'nothing more to make of it' other than the fact that Russell had lost his car.

Russell just lost control. Nothing more to make of it. — XSpectreEdge 𝕏 (@XSpectreEdge) March 24, 2024

