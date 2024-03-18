F1 winner identifies key Hamilton ADVANTAGE at Ferrari

Former F1 driver and race winner Giancarlo Fisichella has offered assurances to Lewis Hamilton ahead of his move to Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion will join the Maranello squad in 2025, with this season marking his twelfth and final year with Mercedes; a partnership that has seen him win six of his seven world championships.

The move has already got the world of F1 excited for the next year, as fans and pundits alike get to see statistically the sport’s most successful driver will drive for the most successful team in F1 history.

Hamilton himself has said it is a childhood dream to drive for the iconic red team, but he will faces challenges going up alongside Charles Leclerc, who is now well-established with the team.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari next season

The Brit will partner Charles Leclerc

Fisichella: Hamilton will feel with the team straight away

But speaking with BetIdeas, Fisichella – who won three races in his F1 career – says that the Brit will be made to feel right at home with Ferrari.

“It’s a little bit different to the English teams in terms of atmosphere, it’s a bit more like family. Straight away, he will feel into the team,” he said.

“That is very important when you move in a new team, feeling like part of the family straight away.”

Giancarlo Fisichella raced with Ferrari in 2009

The Italian knows first hand what it is like to be a part of the team, having raced for them back in 2009 after Luca Badoer was dropped after failing to impress as Felipe Massa’s replacement, following his horrific crash in Hungary.

Fisichella was brought in after his sensational second-place finish at Spa with Force India – the team’s first in F1 – but he failed to score a point with Ferrari, with his highest finish coming at their home grand prix at Monza, finishing ninth.

