F1 News Today: FIA complaint made by Horner accuser as Newey admits Red Bull future risk
The female Red Bull employee at the centre of the Christian Horner controversy has made an official complaint to the FIA, according to reports.
Newey admits HUGE risk on Red Bull future
Adrian Newey has admitted that Red Bull have taken a big gamble in their approach to the 2024 season.
Ricciardo 'not worth' F1 seat claims paddock veteran
Two Formula 1 legends have issued stark criticism of Visa Cash App RB driver Daniel Ricciardo, after the Australian's poor start to the season.
F1 team buyout BEGINS ahead of full takeover
The planned takeover of a Formula 1 team has reportedly 'already begun', despite doubts over the future entrant.
Hamilton makes Mercedes RETURN as fans left stunned
Lewis Hamilton has already started the 2024 F1 season in his final year as a Mercedes driver, but he is still on a mission to inspire fans around the world.
