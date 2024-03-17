F1 News Today: FIA complaint made by Horner accuser as Newey admits Red Bull future risk

The female Red Bull employee at the centre of the Christian Horner controversy has made an official complaint to the FIA, according to reports.

➡️ READ MORE

Newey admits HUGE risk on Red Bull future

Adrian Newey has admitted that Red Bull have taken a big gamble in their approach to the 2024 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Ricciardo 'not worth' F1 seat claims paddock veteran

Two Formula 1 legends have issued stark criticism of Visa Cash App RB driver Daniel Ricciardo, after the Australian's poor start to the season.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team buyout BEGINS ahead of full takeover

The planned takeover of a Formula 1 team has reportedly 'already begun', despite doubts over the future entrant.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton makes Mercedes RETURN as fans left stunned

Lewis Hamilton has already started the 2024 F1 season in his final year as a Mercedes driver, but he is still on a mission to inspire fans around the world.

➡️ READ MORE

Related