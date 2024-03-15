F1 star FAILED driving test after basic error

close global

Sheona Mountford
Despite being exemplary out on track, one F1 driver had trouble passing their road driving test for the first time.

David Currey, former driving instructor to F1 star Ollie Bearman, has opened up on how the Ferrari stand-in star failed his driving test.

The British driver impressed the likes of F1 legend Sebastian Vettel during his debut race at the Saudi Arabian GP last weekend.

Replacing an unwell Carlos Sainz at the last minute, Bearman finished P7 and has proven he is worthy of a seat in Formula 1.

Ollie Bearman at the Saudi Arabian GP 2024

Bearman driving test fail revealed

The Essex based instructor divulged all to the Sun.

Currey said: “We did the lesson in his BMW. I felt totally safe even though I didn’t have my foot controls.

“He had failed his test before on a traffic-light fault. I am not sure if it was for running an amber. Maybe he didn’t stop.

“Or it could have been how he was positioned at the lights. When he failed he was a bit like, ‘What the hell?’.

“I mean, he has been driving since a kid. But he was so polite and just wanted to learn how to pass.

“He asked a lot of questions and seemed very down-to-earth, a great lad."

Lewis Hamilton and Ollie Bearman Saudi Arabia 2024

“I would say, keep going to absolute legend. But if I see him back home then I don’t want to do any racing with him.

“I don’t want a burn out at the red lights in the village.”

