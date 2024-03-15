F1 star FAILED driving test after basic error
F1 star FAILED driving test after basic error
Despite being exemplary out on track, one F1 driver had trouble passing their road driving test for the first time.
David Currey, former driving instructor to F1 star Ollie Bearman, has opened up on how the Ferrari stand-in star failed his driving test.
READ MORE: Horner and Red Bull F1 saga devastates former Spice Girl Mel B
The British driver impressed the likes of F1 legend Sebastian Vettel during his debut race at the Saudi Arabian GP last weekend.
Replacing an unwell Carlos Sainz at the last minute, Bearman finished P7 and has proven he is worthy of a seat in Formula 1.
Bearman driving test fail revealed
The Essex based instructor divulged all to the Sun.
Currey said: “We did the lesson in his BMW. I felt totally safe even though I didn’t have my foot controls.
“He had failed his test before on a traffic-light fault. I am not sure if it was for running an amber. Maybe he didn’t stop.
“Or it could have been how he was positioned at the lights. When he failed he was a bit like, ‘What the hell?’.
“I mean, he has been driving since a kid. But he was so polite and just wanted to learn how to pass.
“He asked a lot of questions and seemed very down-to-earth, a great lad."
READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Horner and Marko ‘can give you rewards’ claims F1 prodigy
“I would say, keep going to absolute legend. But if I see him back home then I don’t want to do any racing with him.
“I don’t want a burn out at the red lights in the village.”
READ MORE: Wolff reveals the 'REAL STORY' behind Horner investigation
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 star FAILED driving test after basic error
- 24 minutes ago
Christian Horner Red Bull investigation result ‘APPEALED’
- 1 hour ago
F1 boss Wolff involved in Imola crash
- 1 hour ago
F1 regulations DON'T help competitive racing insists Mercedes chief
- 2 hours ago
F1 aero chief declares key area Red Bull are NOT quickest
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Star 'devastated' by Horner saga as Red Bull driver could MISS race
- 3 hours ago