Wolff reveals Hamilton exit was enabled by ONE driver

Mercedes gave Lewis Hamilton a shorter F1 contract last season in a bid to keep their options open for one of their young stars.

The Brit’s contract was set to expire at the end of 2023, but he eventually signed a two-year extension with the Silver Arrows – one year in 2024, with the option for another in 2025.

He opted against remaining with the team and chose to sign with Ferrari, leaving the German manufacturer with a seat to fill.

A seat that one of their young drivers has been slated for since the Mercedes signed him in 2019.

Fearful of making the same mistake as they did when Max Verstappen slipped through their hands, Toto Wolff wanted to ensure that a seat would be open in the near future to entice Andrea Kimi Antonelli to remain with them.

Their lack of commitment may have cost them their seven-time champion driver, but they do at least have a future star in their hands with Antonelli.

READ MORE: Journalist claims Horner ‘messages’ leaked from anonymous email account

Toto Wolff handed Lewis Hamilton a two-year contract until 2025 last summer

2024 will be Lewis Hamilton's last season with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari from the start of 2025

Wolff wary of losing talent

Speaking to Austrian broadcaster ORF, Toto Wolff discussed how losing Max Verstappen was something that he didn’t want to replicate with Antonelli.

“There was a situation many years ago where we had the opportunity to let Max drive,” said Wolff “And that wasn't possible back then because we simply didn't have a cockpit.

“[Nico] Rosberg and Hamilton were tied to us long-term, and Red Bull naturally seized the opportunity. They gave him a contract with Toro Rosso, with the possibility of driving for Red Bull the following year.

“We then lost the young driver, and you can see how successful he has become.

"And precisely because we have a junior on the horizon who is really driving at a very high level, I simply wanted to keep this option open."

Antonelli has a crucial debut Formula 2 season ahead of him if he is to stamp his authority on a future Mercedes seat.

He has arguably the best equipment at hand with Prema, and should he win the title – will guarantee himself a premiere seat in the sport for 2025.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Horner allegations lost Red Bull 'MONTHS' of development claims Villeneuve

Related