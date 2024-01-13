Verstappen reveals childhood rival he knew was destined for F1

Tyler Rowlinson

Saturday 13 January 2024 20:12

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc reflected on their journey in motorsport so far – from their karting days all the way to F1 with Red Bull and Ferrari respectively.

The two were fierce rivals on the karting scene, with a video of a heated exchange between the drivers following an incident going viral on social media upon their entrance to F1, reigniting their rivalry.

While the pair have had large success in the sport, Verstappen has proved to be the superior, claiming three consecutive world titles and 54 victories, while Leclerc has amassed five wins and 23 pole positions.

The Red Bull and Ferrari driver have been fierce rivals all the way through their careers

Verstappen has proved to be the superior over Leclerc so far in F1

Verstappen: I knew Charles would make it to F1

Speaking after Leclerc pipped him to pole position in Las Vegas, Verstappen said: “I always thought that, if I would make it to F1, Charles will also make it. You can see already from, I think, a young age, the really strong drivers, what they were back then, they are also in F1 now.

“It’s never been a surprise to me that Charles is sitting here and, of course, after that you need a little bit of luck to be in the right team here and there to get on the front row, but it’s not a surprise that we are sitting here together, I think.”

Offering his view, Leclerc added: “No, same. But at the same time, obviously when you are young, and you are in karting, F1 feels so far away that, for me it was obviously not a given that I will finish in F1 one day.

The Dutchman has said that he is not surprised his childhood rival made it to F1

“I think we knew that we were very fast because we were already competitive in karting and whenever we change categories, we will always be competitive – but it’s still such a long way off F1 that you don’t really imagine yourself in F1 yet.

“But it’s amazing. I mean I have really, really good memories. Other memories that are less good but became really good with time! You get older and you look back on moments that maybe you didn’t enjoy at the time that are very funny. It was good times.”

Verstappen will be heading into 2024 looking to make it his fourth world title in a row, while Leclerc will be hoping to grab his first title having finished fifth in 2023.

READ MORE: Verstappen F1 rookie smash proved SURPRISING fact about him