Horner: Being Verstappen's team-mate a 'daunting prospect' for Perez

Paul Macdonald

Thursday 9 February 2023 13:15

Christian Horner has challenged Sergio Perez to try and match Max Verstappen's performances in the 2023 Formula 1 season, but added that being the Dutchman's team-mate is 'a daunting prospect'.

Perez is moving into his third season alongside the two-time world champion and is being tasked with keeping up with Verstappen, who strolled to the driver's title in 2022.

Speaking to German brand Auto Motor und Sport, Horner said that being world champion should be the aspiration that Perez is striving for, but also was keen to add that being alongside a figure such as Verstappen can be difficult to overcome.

Horner said: "The form that Max has been in means he is the man to beat. He's the reigning World Champion and Checo has to strive for that, otherwise, why is he competing?

"But I think the reality is that in all probability, Max over the season is likely to be the candidate for the World Championship. But Checo has the capability to be right there, we need both drivers performing at the best of their ability for the Constructors' Championship.

"Checo knows exactly what is expected from him, and being Max's teammate is a pretty daunting prospect for any driver.

"But he has handled that very well, and was an integral part of us winning the Constructors' Championship, and he finished a very close third in the driver's, winning two Grands Prix. He has evolved since he joined the team in 2021."

Perez will also be wary of the fact that Daniel Ricciardo is returning to the team as the third driver this season, having spent two years at Renault and last season at McLaren.