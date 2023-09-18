F1 Japanese Grand Prix weather forecast – will it rain in Suzuka?

Chris Deeley

Monday 18 September 2023 17:27

Formula 1 is back already, racing in back-to-back weekends as the circus moves from Singapore to Japan – with Red Bull looking to bounce back from a disastrous weekend.

The Ferrari of Carlos Sainz Jr. is the form car on the grid this month, taking pole positions at Monza and Marina Bay before finishing third and first respectively. Those two tracks both profile very differently, leaving some hope that he and Charles Leclerc will be fast once again at Suzuka.

The circuit is a favourite of many drivers and fans thanks to its thrilling high-speed corners, which make the track particularly chaotic if some weather's in the air.

Of course, the most famous wet race in Japan wasn't actually held at Suzuka. That was at Mount Fuji in 1976, when James Hunt clinched the world championship in horrendous conditions – which were so bad that Niki Lauda came into the pits to withdraw from the race.

But how might the weather forecast affect the drivers? Ahead of the weekend, here is the forecast...

Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday

If there's going to be any wet weather running, it's probably going to come on Friday.

There's a solid 70% chance of precipitation for the day when the FP1 and FP2 sessions are held, potentially causing some issues for teams hoping to test out their setups in the dry weather expected for the race.

Saturday

The good news for those teams is that Saturday's running should be dry all day, with something like a 15% chance of rain.

That means that, paired with a forecast high temperature of 28ºC, the track should be in perfect condition for FP3 and Saturday's qualifying session.

Sunday

And for race day? Expect even more sun and even less rain, with just a 10% chance of precipitation for Sunday in Suzuka.

That means that any team hoping to use the chaos of wet weather running to their advantage will be disappointed, having to rely instead on the more traditional method of 'having a fast car' and 'having two drivers who drive fast'.

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?