Jubilant Ferrari poke fun at rivals with 'GOOD JOB' message

Dan Davis

Sunday 17 September 2023 23:42

Ferrari have toasted Lando Norris' heroics at the Singapore Grand Prix with a cheeky social media message, after Carlos Sainz clinched a dramatic victory.

In a nail-biting grandstand finish, Sainz pipped Norris and Lewis Hamilton to the chequered flag, albeit after his comfortable cushion at the front had vanished.

Much of the race resembled a procession, though a late safety car opened the door for a challenge from the Mercedes duo of Hamilton and George Russell.

READ MORE: Sainz secures DRAMATIC victory in Singapore despite late Mercedes charge

Both drivers, strapped up with fresh tyres, mounted a rapid charge on the podium spots and closed the gap on the leader Sainz and Norris in second.

However, despite Charles Leclerc's failure to defend, Norris delivered a steely resistance, preventing Russell and Hamilton from nipping in front.

Ultimately, Russell's race was brought to a smoky end after he crashed out on the final lap, ensuring Sainz and Norris occupied the top two spots.

Norris defended superbly to halt Mercedes' late charge

Sainz on top

And unsurprisingly, Ferrari were quick to congratulate Norris for his efforts.

Taking to Twitter, formerly X, after the race, they posted: "Good job Lando :)."

Sainz's win was his second for Ferrari after last year's British Grand Prix and also brought an end to Red Bull's record-breaking streak of victories.

Recovering at the culmination of a mixed weekend, Max Verstappen finished fifth.

Good job Lando :) — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) September 17, 2023

READ MORE: Russell heartbreak as Mercedes star CRASHES OUT of Singapore Grand Prix in dying moments