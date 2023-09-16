Sky Sports F1 explains why Ferrari are ready to lead strong challenge

Sam Cook

Saturday 16 September 2023 14:57

Karun Chandhok believes that Ferrari have got a competitive package at the Singapore Grand Prix, and are capable of challenging Red Bull for the race win.

The team are coming off the back of one of their strongest performances of the season at the Italian GP, where Carlos Sainz was able to beat Max Verstappen to pole position and hold him off in the early stages of the race.

In the end, the Red Bull pace showed and Ferrari were left thinking what might have been in third and fourth, but it represented the biggest challenge Red Bull have had to their dominance all season.

This weekend, Ferrari are back at a track where, historically, they have been strong and their performances in the three practice sessions so far this weekend have perhaps put them as favourites to claim pole position later on Saturday.

READ MORE: Verstappen FUMES as Ferrari keep Red Bull off top spot in Singapore Grand Prix FP3

Chandhok told Sky Sports during FP2 that he felt like the team were more competitive than they first thought when they arrived at the Marina Bay circuit.

“I think they’re going to be quite competitive this weekend," he said.

"Look at Zandvoort – they weren't so great. Sainz got passed by Pierre Gasly in an Alpine on pure pace, got beaten on pure pace in the dry conditions there.

“But I think on a bumpy track, where you’ve got slower corners, from what I understand from Barcelona onwards, Sainz in particular has been pushing them in a setup direction. Just kind of taking some of the stiffness out of the car, get it just a bit more compliant and I believe that will help them on this bumpy track where you need to attack the kerbs."

Crucial qualifying session ahead

Max Verstappen has won 10 races in a row, a Formula 1 record

Verstappen is, of course, looking to extend his new Formula 1 record of 10 consecutive victories this weekend at a track that he has never won at before.

Red Bull are looking for their 25th win in the last 26 races going back into 2022, a brilliant run of form that has seen them dominant the sport for the last two seasons.

However, could this be their first loss of the season? Qualifying is always crucial in Singapore due to the lack of overtaking opportunities around the circuit, and as it stands Ferrari look to have much better one lap pace than Red Bull.

If both Sainz and Leclerc can out-qualify Verstappen and his team-mate Perez, then it could be a frustrating race for the Red Bull pair.

READ MORE: Unstoppable Verstappen is a MAJOR PROBLEM for F1