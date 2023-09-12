Sam Cook

Tuesday 12 September 2023 22:57

Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have been pictured keeping cool during their preparations for the Singapore Grand Prix, by taking an ice bath.

The pair have been closely matched in 2023, with Hamilton currently sitting ahead of Russell in fourth position in the drivers' world championship, whilst Russell is down in seventh.

Together, they have managed to get the best out of the car as the team sit in second in the constructors' championship, behind the dominant Red Bull team.

Now, they are getting ready for this weekend's Singapore GP – which will be held in sweltering conditions – by taking an ice bath side-by-side.

Getting ready for Singapore. 🥵🥶 pic.twitter.com/5rMBLa4qiN — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) September 12, 2023

The two will need to stay cool if they're to convert what is expected to be a strong race for the team into decent points, something which will go a long way to helping them keep Ferrari behind them in the constructors' standings.

Mercedes optimism

Mercedes have got a good record at the Marina Bay Street Circuit

Mercedes believe their car will work well around the Marina Bay Street Circuit, as it is a higher downforce track and their strongest performances this season have come at such tracks, including Hungary, Spain and in Zandvoort, when they were very fast, but poor strategy decisions stopped them from challenging for a podium.

Couple this with the fact that they are heading to a track where they have won four of the last seven events, and Hamilton and Russell might just be hoping that they are in for some joy.

Qualifying is expected to be a huge factor in the overall race result, with limited options to overtake around the circuit.

Both Mercedes and Ferrari have proven themselves to be quick over one lap at times this season, suggesting it might not all be plain sailing for Max Verstappen as he looks to extend his record of 10 consecutive race victories.

