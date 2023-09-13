F1 Academy sensation TARGETING F1 seat in bid to emulate Wolff

Sam Cook

Wednesday 13 September 2023 15:57

F1 Academy driver Marta Garcia has said that she is looking to become the first female Formula 1 driver since the series' CEO Susie Wolff.

The series was launched by Wolff for 2023, with the aim to get more female racing drivers into the top motorsport categories.

Garcia has looked unstoppable so far in the championship, leading by 48 points heading into the final three rounds in Austin in October.

READ MORE: Who is Natalie Pinkham? All you need to know about the Sky F1 star

Despite being the same age as Lando Norris, Garcia is three tiers away from being in F1, whilst Norris managed to reach the motorsport's pinnacle when he was just 19.

This highlights the ongoing struggle for female drivers to prove to teams that they are ready to take the step up and compete in F3, F2, and indeed, F1.

Wolff was the last female driver to take part in an F1 race weekend, when she competed in first practice at the 2014 British Grand Prix.

Now, Garcia, who has claimed four pole positions, six wins and ten podiums in the series so far, has revealed her desire to race at the very highest level.

"I'm not 19 anymore but after everything I've been through, my goal is still to get to F1 at some point," she told Sky Sports.

"I'm still going to try to get to F3 and then F2.

"I need to find sponsors, I need good preparation, everything needs to be on point, I need to be fully focused, but I'm willing to do that.

"I'm willing to find people to help me who want to be on this journey, and that's my ultimate goal.”

Female drivers in F1

Lella Lombardi is the only female F1 driver to have scored points

As well as Wolff, there have been plenty of other female drivers who have made their mark on F1.

Lella Lombardi was perhaps the most famous example, having started 12 races in the sport between 1974-1976, racing with March, RAM and Williams.

She is still the only female driver to have picked up points, finishing sixth in the 1975 Spanish GP, although only half points were awarded as the race had to be stopped due to a tragic incident.

Maria Teresa de Filippis is the only other female driver to have started a grand prix, when she was on the starting line three times between 1958-1959.

Divina Galica, Desire Wilson and Giovana Amati are the only other three female drivers that have been entered into a grand prix, although none of them qualified.

Garcia hopes to become the latest addition to that list, and be the first female driver to have started a race for over 47 years.

READ MORE: Who is Naomi Schiff? All you need to know about the Sky F1 star