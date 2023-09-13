Horner claims no F1 driver can do what 'UNTOUCHABLE' Verstappen is doing

Jay Winter

Wednesday 13 September 2023 08:57

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has heaped praise on his star driver, Max Verstappen, describing him as 'simply untouchable' in Formula 1 – claiming that there isn't another driver on the grid would 'be able to achieve what he's doing'.

The Dutchman recently broke the record for the most consecutive F1 grand prix victories after winning his 10th race in a row at the Italian Grand Prix.

The 25-year-old boasts a commanding 145-point lead in the drivers' championship over his team-mate Sergio Perez and could wrap up his third straight world title as soon as the Japanese Grand Prix.

READ MORE: Verstappen opens up on BEATING Hamilton and Schumacher

Apart from Perez, the only other mathematically possible contenders for the title this year are the drivers in P3 and P4 – Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton respectively.

Verstappen only needs to score another 32 points in the next eight races to force Hamilton out of the running, and 38 to do the same to Alonso.

"Max is in a period of his career where he's just simply untouchable," Horner said to the media ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix.

"I don't think there's any driver on the grid that will be able to achieve what he's been doing in that car."

Horner: Verstappen is a generational talent

Verstappen celebrated 10 consecutive race wins at the Italian Grand Prix

With recent comments from Hamilton claiming that all of his team-mates throughout F1 have been 'stronger' than Verstappen's, Horner spoke out on just how difficult it is to be partnered up with the two-time world champion.

"Being his teammate is probably – in some respects – the most enviable job to have because the barometer is so high," stated the Red Bull boss.

"It's very difficult and I think what we're witnessing at the moment is a driver that is a generational [talent]."

As things currently stand, if Verstappen can extend his lead to 180 points or more after the Japanese Grand Prix, he will secure the title at that point.

Barring any disasters for the remainder of the season, it's highly likely that both Red Bull drivers will claim the top two positions in the championship this year.

Although the exact order of the final standings remains uncertain, the odds suggest that Verstappen's era of dominance may not have reached its conclusion.

In fact, it could just be the beginning.

READ MORE: Unstoppable Verstappen is a MAJOR PROBLEM for F1