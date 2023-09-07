Sky Sports F1 pundit insists STAR of Monza 'pushed the rules'

Matthew Hobkinson

Sky Sports Formula 1 pundit Martin Brundle has labelled Carlos Sainz as the 'star' of the Italian Grand Prix, despite admitting that the Spaniard 'pushed the rules' on the way to a podium finish at Monza.

Max Verstappen made F1 history last weekend as he took the chequered flag to claim a historic 10th win in a row, his 12th in total for the season.

Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez followed him over the line in second, with Sainz holding off fellow Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc for the final podium spot.

The battle between the two Ferraris was tense, with the pair narrowly avoiding contact late on in the race.

And Brundle has now heaped praise on Sainz for stealing the show at Monza, despite admitting that the 29-year-old came close to overstepping the mark in his attempts to keep Leclerc behind him.

Brundle: Sainz pushed the rules

Carlos Sainz claimed a P3 finish at Monza over the weekend

"The star of the Italian Grand Prix was undoubtedly Carlos Sainz," he wrote in his Sky Sports column. "It was clear early on that Ferrari had really focused on Monza with their aerodynamic package and fresh power units.

"This one mattered and Sainz was on form from the off. He threatened to be the one to deny Verstappen pole position, and when the pressure was on, he delivered.

"Most people in the paddock thought Red Bull would have the faster race car and look after its tyres better on longer race stints, and that included Ferrari. Their drivers Sainz and Leclerc knew they would have to give it everything they had, and they surely did.

"Ferrari and their fans love an aggressive, passionate, and never-say-die driver, and have many former heroes such as Gilles Villeneuve as a benchmark."

"Sainz's defence against Verstappen and later Sergio Perez in the sister Red Bull, as well as his own team-mate Leclerc was brilliant, if right on the limit," he added.

"He positioned his car perfectly and aggressively resisted moves around the outside, particularly at turn one. Sometimes his defensive moves were a touch late, he occasionally pushed the rules on moving more than once and also on the need to leave space on the outside of a corner.

"It was great to watch and full credit to the FIA stewards for allowing hard racing."

