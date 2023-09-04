Jay Winter

Charles Leclerc physically checked Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur's pulse after the Monegasque almost cost the Prancing Horse a podium place at the Italian Grand Prix.

Leclerc was fiercely battling his team-mate Carlos Sainz for the final step on the podium behind the two Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

After multiple late lunges into turn one, Ferrari jumped on the radio to warn Leclerc not to take any more risks as they entered the final few laps.

However, the 25-year-old only had his eyes on the prize. On the final lap at the temple of speed, Leclerc chased down his Spanish team-mate.

Rather than taking it easy, he locked up and nearly took out Sainz in the midst of a big puff of tire smoke. Ferrari staff and fans had their hearts mouths due to the close call at the Variante del Rettifilo.

Both SF-23s eventually made it around the final lap in one piece, as Sainz claimed third and Leclerc settled for fourth.

Sainz and Leclerc going head-to-head in front of their home fans

After the race, Ferrari chief Vasseur was conducting an interview with F1TV when he was 'mowed down' by a swarm of fans and cameramen around his star driver, Leclerc.

Leclerc broke free from the crowd to poke a bit of fun with his boss.

He went up to his Vasseur and placed two fingers in the Frenchman's neck and asked him if he was feeling well. The pair cracked up in laughter before hugging it out.

All in all, it was a brilliant day for Ferrari. Although they weren't able to defend their pole position, the Tifosi were able to celebrate a podium place in their home country.

The third and fourth-place finish also means that Maranello-based move up to third place in the constructors' championship after leapfrogging Aston Martin.

