Albon doesn't want repeat of Italian GP despite season-best finish

Joe Ellis

Monday 4 September 2023 16:27

Alex Albon enjoyed his joint-best result of the 2023 season at the Italian Grand Prix, but he doesn't want a repeat performance.

The Williams man came home seventh at Monza, matching his result from the Canadian Grand Prix, as the Thai driver delivered on the team's optimism.

It wasn't, however, as simple as Albon was hoping as he was saved many times by the Williams' sublime straight-line speed.

Lando Norris had to stare at the rear of his car for over half the race but couldn't find a way through in his McLaren.

Albon: It was tough

The streamlined Williams was touted for good things at Monza, and Alex Albon delivered

“I’m super happy. It’s the Ferraris, Red Bulls and Mercedes that finished in front of us. We can’t be too down," Albon said to Sky Sports after the race.

"It was a tough race. I actually think on paper, we expected a bit of an easier race, maybe not as defensive of a race as that was. I wouldn’t have wanted to do that race again.

"It was good fun, I have to say that this track temperature just made, especially for us running that low downforce setup, with sliding a little bit more then being punished as the tyres were overheating even more than they would normally.

"It was a battle of attrition and just about held on."

