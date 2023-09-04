Ferrari boss Vasseur makes 'RED WINE' claim on F1 leadership

Dan McCarthy

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has opened up on his journey as a team principal in Formula 1, likening himself to 'red wine'.

The Frenchman spent six years in charge of the Sauber team starting in 2017 and oversaw its change to Alfa Romeo in 2019.

His tenure saw the team steadily improve to the point where they finished sixth in the constructor's championship at the end of the 2022 season, collecting 55 points in the process.

As a result, he was approached by Ferrari at the end of last season to replace the outgoing Mattia Binotto, and he took the job with the task of guiding the Scuderia back to the top of the grid.

Vasseur has had a mixed start to life at Ferrari

Ferrari have not won a title since 2007, when Kimi Raikkonen pipped Lewis Hamilton to the post in the Brit's first season in F1.

Vasseur is only the fourth non-Italian to take the post and second Frenchman after Jean Todt, who presided over a then-unprecedented period of dominance with Michael Schumacher at the helm.

Speaking to the Beyond The Grid podcast, Vasseur said he believes he is getting better with age and believes the opportunity to join Ferrari came at the right time, due to experience gathered with Sauber and Alfa Romeo.

"I think I'm like red wine, that I'm getting better with the seasons," he said.

"I think overall, it was a very good experience at Sauber and also a good experience for me because it was the first step of the collaboration with Ferrari. It’s difficult to compare with the Ferrari situation because it's another environment, another country, another country, another partner."

