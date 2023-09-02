Ferrari under INVESTIGATION after new rule catches F1 team out at home race

Jay Winter

Ferrari are being investigated by the stewards after failing to comply with a race control ruling during qualifying, risking their grand prix weekend in front of their home fans at Monza.

The Italian Grand Prix circuit is known to have an issue of excessive traffic due to cars lapping the iconic track at a slow pace in order to create spaces in front of them for their own quick times.

However, drivers were warned that they cannot drive too slowly on their cool-down laps, with a directive being sent out that cars aren't allowed to lap the circuit slower than one minute and 41 seconds between the two safety car lines at pit-lane exit and pit-lane entry.

Sainz bossed the free practice sessions at the Italian Grand Prix

A weekend full of promise

The home team were showing off their pace all throughout the practice sessions on Friday and Saturday.

Carlos Sainz finished P2 in FP1, just 0.046s behind Max Verstappen, while Charles Leclerc took P4.

In FP2 and FP3 Sainz topped the charts, beating out the Dutch championship leader and further boosting the Prancing Horse's confidence in front of their home fans.

The Spaniard then did the same in qualifying, putting together an unbelievable lap to best Verstappen and claim P1, with Leclerc finishing P3.

The stewards then announced after the session that there was no further investigation necessary for the team's infringement.

