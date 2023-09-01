Perez crashes OUT of Monza FP2 as pressure mounts on Red Bull star

Dan McCarthy

Friday 1 September 2023 18:04 - Updated: 18:24

Sergio Perez crashed out of FP2 on Friday afternoon after an error on the Parabolica curve at Monza.

The Mexican was third fastest at the time of his accident, two places ahead of team-mate Max Verstappen, but all his progress was undone when he understeered on the exit of the Parabolica before touching the gravel.

That sent him spinning off as he gently touched the barriers on the side of the track.

Despite all his efforts to get going, he was beached in the gravel trap bringing his session to an end.

It was a blow to Perez who looked set to outperform his team-mate Verstappen in what could have been a psychologically enhancing session, albeit only free practice.

He went back to the garage with his tail between his legs as the pressure continues to rise.

Despite winning two races this season, Perez has continually been linked with a departure from Red Bull with Lando Norris mooted as a potential replacement.

He will be hoping for better in FP3 and qualifying on Saturday and he aims to break Max Verstappen's nine-race winning streak this weekend.

Perez was not the only driver to cause a red flag in FP2 with a fuel issue bringing Lance Stroll's session to an early end.

